What’s happening | an artist statement workshop, Purim, a celebration of women and more

En Foco Presents Say It With Your Chest: Writing your Artist Statement

Friday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m.

BxArts Factory, 240 E. 153 St.

$12.51+

Get ready to uncover the secrets of crafting your artist statement with En Foco at this engaging workshop, facilitated by Lizzy Alejandro! Join En Foco for a special artist statement writing workshop. This session is designed to support artists in developing clear, compelling artist statements that reflect the depth, intention and vision behind their work. This workshop is presented in support of the 2026 En Foco Artist Fellowship Program and is especially helpful for artists preparing their fellowship applications. However, artists at all stages of their careers and working across disciplines are welcome to attend.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/en-foco-presents-say-it-with-your-chest-writing-your-artist-statement-tickets-1982543172999.

The 32nd Bronx Parks Speak Up

Saturday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lehman College, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

Free

The theme for the 32nd Speak Up is The Power of Parks: Funding the Future, and will feature workshops, panel discussions and presentations about a variety of topics like climate change, funding and plans for our urban forests and access to open space. The Bronx Speak Up is the only event of its kind and has provided an opportunity for hundreds of Bronx park and environmental activists to network, learn about government and non-government resources and participate in face-to-face discussions with city and local elected and appointed officials for over 30 years.

For more information, visit bronxspeakup.org/.

María Sola Green Space Volunteer Day

Sunday, March 1, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

María Sola Community Greenspace, 128 Lincoln Ave.

Free

Help care for a community green space in the South Bronx with our monthly volunteer days. Drop in anytime, no experience needed. Join us at Maria Sola Green Spaces for our monthly volunteer days. It’s a chance to get your hands dirty, meet neighbors and help care for a vital green space in the South Bronx. We’ll be doing hands-on work to maintain and improve the space, all in a welcoming, community-driven environment. It could be planting, weeding, trash pick-up, mulching, composting, pruning and more. We try to provide options based on your interests! No gardening or horticulture experience is necessary (though it’s always welcome). We’ll provide guidance, and there’s work for all skill levels.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/maria-sola-green-space-volunteer-day-tickets-1977807148422.

Purimania

Monday, March 2, 5:30 p.m.

Chabad of Riverdale, 535 W. 246 St.

$10-15

Put on your Purim costume for this special kids program featuring a mini Megillah reading, craft and magic show. Advanced registration required.

For more information, visit chabadbronx.org/templates/articlecco_cdo/aid/5833860/jewish/Purimania.htm.

A Creative Collage and Music Workshop Series

Tuesday, March 3, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

East Side House Settlement, 295 E. 138 St.

Free

Through art, writing and music, we gather to share stories, explore memory and create together. Open to seniors of all artistic levels. An interdisciplinary arts workshop series (sound, writing and visual art) for older adults at East Side House Settlement’s Borinquen Court Mitchel Center in the Bronx. Participants create journals, collages and gouache paintings using guided prompts, curated music listening and projected artworks. Materials include paper, magazines, pens, glue and gouache. Goal: build creative confidence by translating memory into art.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/a-creative-collage-and-music-workshop-series-tickets-1983696943959.

KRVC’s Celebration of Women

Wednesday, March 4, 7-9 p.m.

Downey’s Bar and Grill, 5790 Mosholu Ave.

Free

In honor of International Women’s Month, Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt Development Corporation invites you to a celebration of women in our community. Join us as we celebrate local entrepreneurs, artists, musicians and creatives, while honoring the powerful contributions of women. Enjoy a night of music, dancing, awards celebration and sisterhood.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/krvcs-celebration-of-women-tickets-1983152573733.

Enemies

Thursday, March 5, 7-9 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

Free

Enemies is a lively modern mash-up of Ibsen’s classic play “An Enemy of the People,” the water crisis in Flint, Michigan and today’s politics. Through this immersive, trilingual professional production, Enemies tackles themes of climate change, immigration, corporate ethics and gender bias. Featuring Epic Co-Founders Melissa Friedman and James Wallert, along with Liv Dunbar, Anthony Vaughn Merchant, Bernard Scudder and Djaka Souaré. Directed by Ron Russell.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/enemies-tickets-1982547898132.