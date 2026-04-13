What’s happening | Music, dancing, bugs and butterflies at the Bronx Zoo and more

Adult Silent Disco

Friday, April 17, 6-8:30 p.m.

Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse

Free

Join NYC Parks for the Silent Disco event at Poe Park Visitor Center. Come out and boogie on the dance floor while you listen to your favorite music using headphones. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/04/17/adult-silent-disco.

Zoo Explorers: Bugs and Butterflies

Saturday, April 18, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd.

$60

Have you ever wondered how zookeepers take care of the butterflies and bugs at the Bronx Zoo? In this program, you will get an up-close animal encounter with a small animal ambassador, learn about enrichment for our animals and explore the skills needed to take care of these beautiful insects!

For more information, visit bronxzoo.com/learn/learn/families/childrens-programs.

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company “Monarcas”

Sunday, April 19, 3 p.m.

Hostos Center for the Arts and Culture, 450 Grand Concourse

$30-40, $5 for students and children

Monarcas is a moving collection of short stories honoring the resilience, sacrifices and vital contributions of Mexican immigrants in the United States. Named for the monarch butterfly, one of the world’s most inspiring migrants, the piece reflects a powerful journey across North America and a vision of a world without borders.

For more information, visit hostos.cuny.edu/culturearts/events/Year2026/April/Calpulli/.

Indian dance / “Words and Dance” / “Moving Poetry”

Monday, April 20, 2 p.m.

By Apolline Lamy

Park Library, 985 Morris Park Ave.

Free

Teaching artist Sloka Iyengar will guide participants through the art of Indian dance. Words and Dance over three sessions.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/indian-dance-words-and-dance-moving-poetry-tickets-1983124456634.

Affirmations in Motion: Beginner Contemporary Dance for Women

Tuesday, April 21, 7-8:30 p.m.

Mind-Builders Creative Art Center, 3415 Olinville Ave.

Free

Affirmation in Motion is a welcoming movement experience for adult women that blends contemporary dance with self-reflection and creative expression. Participants will explore self-generated movement inspired by their own words of affirmation, transforming personal reflections into expressive choreography. The class emphasizes self-care, body awareness and sisterhood, creating a supportive space for women to reconnect with their bodies and creativity.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/affirmations-in-motion-beginner-contemporary-dance-for-women-tickets-1986959502359.

Spring Dance Concert

Wednesday, April 22, 4-10 p.m.

The Lovinger Theatre, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W.

Free

Join the Lehman College Dance Program for an evening of original choreography created and performed by our talented dance majors alongside invited guest artists. This performance celebrates the creativity, discipline and artistic voices of emerging choreographers as they share new works developed throughout the semester.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/spring-dance-concert-tickets-1982539395701.

Open Mic by Certified Industries

Thursday, April 23, 7-10 p.m.

Certified Industries Studios, 3542 Holland Ave.

$10

Calling all artists, poets, musicians and performers alike! We want you to showcase your talents at “Certified Industries,” where we keep the vibes certified. We have created a space where every voice is celebrated, creativity can shine and every story finds its stage. Open Mic sign-up will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so don’t miss your chance to captivate the crowd and leave your mark!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/open-mic-by-certified-industries-tickets-695625132497.