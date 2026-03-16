What’s happening | exhibitions on overfishing and art, candle-making and more

Exhibition Opening: Overfishing in South East Asia, an Ecological and Human Crisis by Nicole Tung

Friday, March 20, 6-9 p.m.

Bronx Documentary Center, 614 Courtlandt Ave.

Free

This exhibition, based on a nine-month visual investigation supported by the Carmignac Photojournalism Award, offers a rare look at one of the world’s most critical and understudied environmental crises. Southeast Asia produces more than half of the world’s fish, yet its waters are among the most depleted and contested. Through field reporting in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, Nicole Tung examines the complex dynamics of industrial fishing in the region and its consequences for marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

For more information, visit bronxdoc.org/bronx-documentary-center/exhibits/upcoming-exhibits/nicole-tung/.

March Is Music 2026

Saturday, March 21, 7-9 p.m.

Pregones Theater, 575 Walton Ave.

$35

Now in its 18th year, March Is Music builds on Pregones/PRTT’s commitment to present artists of the highest caliber in the Bronx, a borough long recognized as a powerhouse of musical creativity and cross-cultural innovation. Curated by seasoned Latinx artists, the series draws links between music, dance and popular culture; highlights ruptures and continuities in form and content; and makes space for intercultural fusion and exchange.

For more information, visit pregonesprtt.org/march-is-music-2026/.

Envisioning the Sacred: Modern Art from the Collection

Sunday, March 22, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Derfner Judaica Museum, 5901 Palisade Ave.

Free

Derfner Judaica Museum + Art Collection at Hebrew Home at Riverdale is pleased to announce our upcoming exhibition, Envisioning the Sacred: Modern Art from the Collection, which will be on view from March 1 through June 21, 2026. Admission to the Museum is always free. Photo I.D. required for entry.

For more information, visit derfner.org/envisioning-the-sacred-modern-art-from-the-collection/.

Chair Yoga

Monday, March 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bartow Community Center – Room 31, 2049 Bartow Ave.

Free

This engaging chair yoga session blends gentle stretches, mindful breathing and light strengthening exercises to leave you feeling relaxed yet revitalized. All movements are easy on the joints while enhancing flexibility, posture and overall well-being. Ideal for beginners, older adults or anyone looking for a supportive way to stay active.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/03/23/chair-yoga.

Tacos and Candles: A Monthly Candle‑Making Experience

Tuesday, March 24, 7-9 p.m.

Rosa’s At Park, 2568 Park Ave., 1st Floor

$49.87+

Spring is arriving — and we’re welcoming the season with warmth, creativity and all the Bronx, Harlem and Uptown vibes. Join us for Tacos and Candles, a monthly candle‑making experience where scent, self‑care and community come together for the perfect Tuesday night. Hosted by Regal Candle Bar, this hands‑on workshop blends aromatherapy, creativity and flavor. From March through June, we’re celebrating the new season with fresh energy, new scents and personalized experience.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/tacos-candles-a-monthly-candlemaking-experience-marchjune-tickets-1983912060378.

Paint, Sip and Sing

Wednesday, March 25, 7-11:30 p.m.

Sobro Garden, 26 Bruckner Blvd.

$44.52+

Paint, sip and sing your heart out March 25! Pre-drawn canvases, good food, drinks, karaoke and great vibes all night. Join us for a fun-filled Paint, Sip and Sing Night on March 25! Whether you’re coming solo, with friends or bringing family along, this event is all about creativity, good vibes and great company. Each guest will receive a pre-drawn canvas to paint, making it easy for beginners and experienced painters alike to create something beautiful. No experience needed—just bring your energy and get ready for a relaxing, creative night out. Spaces are limited, so grab your ticket and come paint, sip and sing with us!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-sing-tickets-1984830114302.

We So New York

Thursday, March 26, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Mingles Event Space + Catering + Lounge, 4012 Boston Rd.

$17.85+

Join us in person for an epic experience at We So New York. It’s the perfect chance to soak up the vibe, meet awesome people and dive into everything NYC has to offer. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, this event brings the city’s energy to life like never before. Don’t miss out on the fun, good times and unforgettable moments. See you there! Amazing artist and headlining performance by Lou got cash.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/we-so-new-york-tickets-1980845713853.