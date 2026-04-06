What’s happening | Comedy, birding, Earth Day and more

Say Sumptin Comedy Vol. 8

Friday, April 10, 7-9:30 p.m.

La Bodega NY Studio, 696 E. 135 St.

$31.72

We are back with a comedy show and roast to celebrate the CEO of La Bodega! We are bringing some hilarious comics along for the ride! Two-drink minimum. Say Sumptin Comedy, hosted by Comedian Kenney Woo, features Simeon Goodson and Leo Cooper, with a roast session at the end with Black Rose, Mike Rumble and Pete Powerz homering PRODUKT from La Bodega!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/say-sumptin-comedy-vol-8-tickets-1984140367250.

Birding with NYC Bird Alliance (formerly NYC Audubon)

Saturday, April 11, 9 a.m.

Van Cortlandt Nature Center, 246th Street and Broadway

Free

Van Cortlandt Park Alliance and NYC Bird Alliance invite you to join us during four weekend mornings of birding in the park this spring. Explore Van Cortlandt Park’s ecologically diverse grounds and celebrate a long tradition of birding in the park. We will look for various species of resident and migratory birds and discuss a wide range of avian topics. Each walk will be led by a NYC Bird Alliance (formerly NYC Audubon) guide.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/birding-with-nyc-bird-alliance-formerly-nyc-audubon-tickets-1984490479445.

Pages II Poses: Set Your Tongue Free

Sunday, April 12, 12-3 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

$28.52

For this iteration of Pages II Poses, we will explore Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed, edited by the Bronx’s own Saraciea J. Fennell, founder of The Bronx is Reading. Featuring an all-star cast of Latinx contributors, this anthology courses through an array of emotions and interrogates a spectrum of myths, memories, stereotypes and stories. Join us as we navigate our individual and collective stories, ready to release what may be waiting at the tip of our tongues.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/pages-ii-poses-set-your-tongue-free-tickets-1986154542703.

Punch Needling – Earth Day Celebration

Monday, April 13, 4-5:30 p.m.

Clason’s Point Library, 1215 Morrison Ave.

Free

Punch up your craft skills with this engaging craft class! Join us for a fun class at Clason’s Point Library, where you will be guided step-by-step as you learn punch needle embroidery. This is a simple and satisfying activity that lets you sit and relax while you create a piece of fiber art in a short time. This is a modern embroidery technique and easy to learn, no matter what your level. At the end of class, you’ll take home a handmade piece of fiber art you’ve created from start to finish!

For more information, visit nypl.org/events/programs/2026/04/13/punch-needling-earth-day-celebration.

Harlem Tuesdays: Free Swinging Lindy Hop Class!

Tuesday, April 14, 7-8 p.m.

Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Community Center, 34 W. 135 St.

Donation

A Great Taste and Experience of Harlem Culture! Harlem’s signature cultural dance is the world-famous Lindy Hop. While nearly a 100-year-old dance, it is still enjoyed enormously today worldwide – as far as China, Spain and even parts of Africa! Come on and join us on Tuesday so you can experience and learn this exciting cultural dance art form. You’ll hear some swinging jazz classics and how to do this swinging dance to some music of today too. No partner necessary, wear comfy shoes. All ages welcome!

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tuesdays-swing-free-swinging-lindy-hop-class-tickets-1983880371596?aff=erelexpmlt.

A Book Club Experience with Tamela J. Gordon (Hood Wellness)

Wednesday, April 15, 6-9 p.m.

The Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

$54.01

Welcome to Club Bookish—where we don’t just read; we experience. Join The Bronx is Reading for an intimate and soul-nourishing evening as we dive into “Hood Wellness: Tales of Communal Care from People Who Drowned on Dry Land” by Tamela J. Gordon. This is a space for us to gather, reflect and discuss what it means to care for ourselves and each other with “grace, tenderness and ferocity.”

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/a-book-club-experience-with-tamela-j-gordon-hood-wellness-tickets-1985524647670.

Black Maternal Health Week 2026 – Bronx Neighborhood Health

Thursday, April 16, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tremont Neighborhood Health Action Center, 1826 Arthur Ave.

Free

In celebration of Black Maternal Health Week, expectant and new mothers and caregivers are invited to join us for a fun day of activities, including presentations from Irth App and the Commission on Human Rights, raffles, Milk ‘n Mingle, belly dancing and more!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/black-maternal-health-week-2026-bronx-neighborhood-health-tickets-1985097368667.