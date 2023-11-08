Gustavo Rivera revisits old district to help BCC launch new shuttle bus thanks to $325K state grant

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On a crisp November afternoon, students, faculty and staff fired up the new campus shuttle bus at CUNY Bronx Community College (BCC).

Both the shuttle ($175,000) and outdoor fitness equipment ($150,000) were made possible by a $325,000 grant from state Sen. Gustavo Rivera.

“I’m a deep believer in bringing as many resources as I can to public institutions like Bronx Community College, even though they are no longer in my district – many of my constituents still go here. It’s an institution that I deeply believe in and am a big fan of, “ said Rivera, who joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony on campus on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Rivera’s senatorial district was reshaped thanks to the state’s messy redistricting plans that went into effect this year. He held onto his seat despite a tough reelection campaign, but lost portions of his old district which were cut out in the process, including the University Heights area surrounding Bronx Community College — that now sits within the confines of Sen. Robert Jackson’s district.

“It’s all about making sure that we can provide as many resources to our students and public universities so they can continue to make life better for themselves and their communities,” Rivera added.

The new cost-saving shuttle service — the school had previously contracted out to a third-party service operator — provides the BCC community with a safe and convenient transportation option to major travel hubs in the University Heights neighborhood. When classes are in session during the week — from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — a fleet of two shuttle buses will operate at 30-minute intervals. The buses will loop around the campus, but also service MTA stops, such as the nearby BX12, 32 and the 4 train at Burnside Avenue.

Included in the funding is an additional shuttle bus for the SUNY Bronx Educational Opportunity Center, an adult educational school on Bathgate Avenue, according to a spokesperson with Rivera’s office.

All of the buses are ADA compliant and seat nine passengers.

“In the evenings, it’s a safety issue. Late at night when students get out of class, they don’t have to worry about walking in the thoroughfare to Burnside (4 train) or the nearest subway,” said Saul Fraguda, public safety director for BCC. “They can use the service, and it’ll provide safety. In the daytime, it’s more convenient, especially in inclement weather, so students don’t have to walk in those conditions.”

In addition to the new shuttle service, the funding from Rivera also supported the addition of new outdoor gym equipment on campus. The space features equipment that can be used to support cardiovascular health, muscle strength, balance and flexibility — providing a convenient way for BCC students to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“The Bronx is (often) not given the resources it deserves. We get knocked to the bottom of the totem pole,” said Kristha Fernandez, BCC’s Student Government Association president. “In a place where we don’t have access to healthy food and a lot of students can’t afford a gym membership, things like workout equipment and transportation are very crucial. We get to feel safe.”

— Christian Falcone contributed to this report

