Five-alarm fire tears through Bronx homes, injures 15 and displaces families

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the FDNY responded to a 5-alarm fire at 2462 Devoe Terrace in the Bronx. Over 200 Fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

A five-alarm fire broke out Sunday evening, June 22, at a multi-family home on Devoe Terrace in the Bronx, injuring at least 15 people and displacing several families.

The blaze began around 7:24 p.m. on the first floor of a residence between Webb Avenue and West 190th Street in University Heights and quickly spread to two neighboring buildings, according to the FDNY. Nearly 200 firefighters responded to the scene. The buildings were more than a century old.

Thirteen firefighters, one paramedic, and one civilian were injured, with one firefighter initially in critical condition.

“Upon arrival, we had heavy fire in that building,” said FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods. “It was fully involved and also extended to two adjacent buildings. Our Engine companies moved in very aggressively in all three of these buildings with multiple hand lines. Due to the amount of fire and the structural stability of these buildings, we had to pull our members out and go to an exterior attack with tower ladders.”

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze, but lithium-ion batteries were found at the scene and are suspected to have played a role.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents as cleanup and investigation efforts continue.