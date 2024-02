A group photo with some of Bronx Community Board 7 members and Ralph Puglier from the FDNY Fire Safety Education Unit.

On Feb. 8, Bronx Community Board 7 hosted a fire safety education workshop at its Public Safety & Quality of Life Committee meeting at Tracey Towers.

The workshop featured a presentation from the FDNY Fire Safety Education Unit by Ralph Puglier from the FDNY Fire Safety Education Unit. Puglier answered questions and gave input on fire prevention and safety.

