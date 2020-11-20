Gjonaj cleans up vacant MTA lot in Pelham Gardens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Situated between Balk and Allerton Avenues in Pelham Gardens is a vacant MTA lot, once filled with trash, overgrown weeds and beer bottles.

Bobbie Brooks, who lives nearby, told the Bronx Times that this particular patch of land had looked disgusting for years. She recently reached out to Councilman Mark Gjonaj for a solution and the lawmaker sprang to action.

On Nov. 9, Gjonaj and his staff rolled up their sleeves and cleaned out the abandoned lot.

Brooks recalled how the grass was the “size of a basketball player” and there were condoms and drug paraphernalia everywhere. Following the cleanup, she expressed excitement and praised the councilman for his efforts.

“We couldn’t be happier with him,” Brooks said. “I’m grateful for Mark Gjonaj.”