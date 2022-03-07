Column: East Bronx History Forum to feature 2 Bronx-based authors

The East Bronx History Forum and the Huntington Free Library are pleased to announce the forum will hold its 163rd meeting on Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. with a Zoom presentation of Bronx-based authors: Patricia Dunn and Philip Cioffari.

Patricia Dunn is author of the young adult novel, “Rebels by Accident” (Sourcebooks Fire). Of her first novel for adults, “Last Stop on the 6″ (Bordighera Press, November 2021), Kirkus Reviews says, “A novel that brings the Bronx to teeming life with a wry marriage of drama and humor.” Her writing has appeared in Salon, TheVillage Voice, The Nation, LA Weekly and The Christian Science Monitor. She has also been published in the New York Times best-selling anthology, “Love, InshAllah: The Secret Love Lives of American Muslim Women” (Soft Skull); and elsewhere.

Dunn has served as senior director of the Writing Institute at Sarah Lawrence College, where she holds an MFA in creative writing. She is a co-founder of The Joe Papaleo Writers Workshop in Cetera, Italy. Dunn coaches aspiring and established writers and teaches creative writing workshops at Westport Writers’ Workshop. This Italian American, Bronx-raised rebel, has traveled the world. She lives in Stamford, Connecticut, where she is currently working on her next novel, with her rescue puppy Blanqui snuggled at her side.

Philip Cioffari is the author of the novels: “If Anyone Asks, Say I Died From the Heartbreaking Blues,” “The Bronx Kill,” “Dark Road,” “Dead End,” “Jesusville,” “Catholic Boys,” and the short story collection, “A History of Things Lost or Broken” which won the Tartt Fiction Prize, and the D. H. Lawrence award for fiction. His short stories have been published widely in commercial and literary magazines and anthologies, including North American Review, Playboy, Michigan Quarterly Review, Northwest Review, Florida Fiction and Southern Humanities Review.

He is a playwright member of the Actors Studio in New York City. He has written and directed for off and off-off Broadway. His Indie feature film, which he wrote and directed, “w Love in the Age of Dion,” has won numerous awards, including Best Feature Film at the Long Island International Film Expo and Best Director at the NY Independent Film & Video Festival. He teaches fiction writing at the Gotham Writers Center in NYC.