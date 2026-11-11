Former NYC teacher transforms Morris Park homestead into a place for Bronx children to gain hands-on farm experience

What began as a backyard homesteading project for one Bronx family has grown into an educational farm in Morris Park, where children can care for animals, learn about agriculture and find support outside the traditional classroom.

Haight Ave Educational Farm and Market was established in May 2026 by Jennifer Maddox Jimenez, a longtime New York City public school teacher who wanted to create a different learning environment for her own children.

After 15 years working in New York City schools, including Stevenson, Columbus and a District 79 suspension site, Maddox Jimenez began questioning whether the traditional classroom was the right environment for every child.

“I absolutely love the kids and love working with them,” Maddox Jimenez said. But becoming a mother changed how she viewed the public school system, ultimately leading her to homeschool her children and pursue education outside the traditional classroom.

The farm was originally established as a family homestead with chickens and rabbits, giving her children an opportunity to learn about caring for animals and growing their own food. With inflation and the cost of groceries weighing on families, particularly the price of eggs in recent years, raising chickens also offers a practical lesson in where food comes from.

But what started as a family project soon grew into something much bigger.

Young people she had worked with throughout her teaching career began reconnecting with her in the neighborhood. By Aug. 1, the farm had welcomed its first two youth participants.

Today, approximately 12 middle school students attend the farm each month, including three who participate weekly and one who visits daily.

The farm offers programs for youth involved with the justice system, giving them opportunities to care for chickens and rabbits while learning responsibility and practical skills. It also provides farm science classes for homeschooled children and hosts community events.

Maddox Jimenez said at least 50 Bronx families have attended community events at her home so far in 2026.

For her, helping children extends beyond the farm and into their family lives.

Through a parent advocacy program, she currently works with five mothers whose children are experiencing difficulties in school. She helps them communicate with school officials, ask questions and advocate for their children’s needs.

Rather than leaving parents to handle difficult phone calls and disciplinary issues alone, Maddox Jimenez works to help families navigate those conversations and address problems as they arise.

Her hope is that a difficult day at school does not have to turn into a difficult night at home. By helping parents work through school related problems, she wants families to spend less time dealing with disciplinary conflicts and more time strengthening their relationships.

Looking ahead, Maddox Jimenez hopes to convert an existing shed on the property into an outdoor classroom, creating additional space for educational activities.

Her larger goal is to eventually partner with New York City Public Schools to offer an alternative educational setting for students in District 79 and District 75 who may struggle in traditional classrooms.

Despite the farm’s growth, Maddox Jimenez said she continues to fund the operation entirely on her own, without sponsors or outside organizational support.

What started with a few chickens and rabbits for her own children has become a place where other Bronx families can find guidance, educational opportunities and a different way for their children to learn.