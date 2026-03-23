EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Rep. Ritchie Torres in NY-15 reelection bid

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joins Rep. Ritchie Torres, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Council Speaker Julie Menin, former Council Member Jimmy Vacca and others for a Women’s History Month event on March 1, 2026.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joins Rep. Ritchie Torres, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Council Speaker Julie Menin, former Council Member Jimmy Vacca and others for a Women’s History Month event on March 1, 2026.

Rep. Ritchie Torres received the endorsement of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday, adding another high profile backer to his reelection bid to represent the Bronx’s 15th congressional district, which covers a majority of the borough.

Pelosi praised Torres’ record in the Bronx in a statement announcing her endorsement. Torres has represented the 15th district since 2021 and had previously served on the New York City Council from 2014 to 2020.

“Every day, he brings the needs and voices of his community to the halls of Congress with integrity, energy, and purpose,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi, who served as Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023, represented California’s 11th Congressional District for nearly four decades and was the first woman to hold the role.

“He represents a new generation of Democratic leadership, leading the fight to defend our democracy from Donald Trump,” Pelosi said. “I am proud to endorse Ritchie for re-election because the Bronx and our country are stronger with his voice in DC.”

Pelosi’s endorsement adds to a growing list of high-ranking Democratic supporters, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, backing the incumbent.

Torres faces several challengers in the Democratic primary, including former Assembly Member Michael Blake, public defender Dalourny Nemorin, political activist Jose Vega and Jon LaTona.

He also faces opposition from Conservative Party candidate Gonzalo Duran and Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Andre Easton, who is running on the independent line.

Torres praised the former Speaker’s leadership and accomplishments, calling her endorsement “one of the great honors of my life in public service.”

“Speaker Pelosi is the matriarch of American politics and the most consequential legislative leader of our generation,” said Rep. Torres.

“The Bronx will always fight alongside the women and leaders who fight for us, and there is no greater fighter than Nancy Pelosi.”

Torres has also secured endorsements from several Bronx elected officials, including Borough President Vanessa Gibson; state Sen. Jamaal Bailey; Assembly Members George Alvarez, Landon Dais, Jeffrey Dinowitz, Chantel Jackson and John Zaccaro; and City Council Members Oswald Feliz, Kevin Riley, Pierina Sanchez, Justin Sanchez and Althea Stevens.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!