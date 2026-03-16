EXCLUSIVE: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorses Rep. Ritchie Torres for re-election

Reps. Ritchie Torres and Hakeem Jeffries held a fireside chat in honor of Black History Month on Feb. 15, 2026.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Rep. Ritchie Torres on Monday in his bid for re-election to represent New York’s 15th Congressional District, which covers a large portion of the Bronx.

Jeffries, who leads House Democrats as minority leader, praised incumbent Torres’ record representing the borough. Torres has represented the district in Congress since 2021 and previously served on the New York City Council, representing the 15th District from 2014 to 2020.

“Ritchie Torres is an extraordinary fighter for the Bronx and for everyday New Yorkers,” Jeffries said in a statement to the Bronx Times.

“He shows up, delivers and never backs down from a tough fight. The Bronx deserves a representative with Ritchie’s tenacity, track record and commitment to getting real results for working families.”

As the top Democrat in the House and one of the most influential members of New York’s congressional delegation, Jeffries’ endorsement carries significant weight in a crowded primary. Torres faces several challengers from the left, including former Assembly member Michael Blake, public defender Dalourny Nemorin, political organizer Jose Vega and Jon LaTona.

He also faces competition from Conservative Party candidate Gonzalo Duran and Party for Socialism and Liberation member Andre Easton, who is running on the independent line.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Leader Jeffries,” Rep. Torres said.

“As Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans drive up the cost of living for working families and slash federal funding for the programs that keep communities like the Bronx afloat, Leader Jeffries has been on the front lines standing up for our borough and our nation.”

Jeffries’ backing adds to a long list of elected officials supporting Torres. State lawmakers include Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, state Sen. Jamaal Bailey and Assembly members George Alvarez, Landon Dais, Jeffrey Dinowitz, Chantal Jackson and John Zaccaro Jr.

City officials supporting Torres include Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and City Council members Eric Dinowitz, Oswald Feliz, Kevin Riley, Pierina Sanchez, Justin Sanchez and Althea Stevens.

Torres has also secured endorsements from Rep. Adriano Espaillat, the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC, Equality PAC and the Northwest Bronx-based Benjamin Franklin Reform Democratic Club.

Torres linked the endorsement to Democrats’ effort to retake the House in November.

“This November, Democrats will win back the House, and when we do, Hakeem Jeffries will make history as the first African American Speaker of the House. I am committed to doing my part to make that happen.”

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!