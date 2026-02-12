Rep. Ritchie Torres secures Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorsement

Rep. Ritchie Torres has secured a key endorsement from the Congressional Black Caucus PAC as the crowded race for NY-15 heats up.

“Ritchie Torres is a serious and effective legislator who shows up every day for his district,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, who chairs the caucus, in a statement announcing the endorsement.

“He has never forgotten where he came from, stayed grounded in his roots, stood shoulder to shoulder with his community, and been a tireless advocate for Black Americans in the Bronx and across the country.”

The Congressional Black Caucus includes House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York’s 8th District, along with several relatively young representatives who have made a name for themselves on the progressive left, such as Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida and Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

Ahead of this year’s elections, the CBC PAC has already endorsed Crockett and Adriano Espaillat, who represents parts of the northwest Bronx and upper Manhattan, among others.

Torres, who has served in Congress since 2021, is facing several primary challengers this year.

Michael Blake, Dalourny Nemorin and José Vega are running as Democrats. Jon LaTona is also listed as a Democratic candidate but has raised no funds, according to the most recent filings.

Socialist Andre Easton is running as an independent, and Gonzalo Duran is the newly announced Conservative Party candidate.

Bronx Assembly Member Amanda Septimo also launched a campaign to challenge Torres but suspended it after being diagnosed with lupus.

The NY-15 challengers have attacked Torres for his vote to expand federal immigration authority and his multimillion-dollar campaign coffers, among other issues.

In another Instagram post, Easton’s campaign called for small donations from Bronx residents, set in contrast to the nearly $15 million in Torres’ campaign coffers.

Torres’ local investments

At the local level, Torres recently secured $700,000 to renovate and modernize the library at Hostos Community College.

“Whether he is fighting for affordability, expanding access to housing, or pushing for real pathways to wealth creation and economic opportunity, Congressman Torres delivers for the people who sent him to Washington,” Meeks said.

The library opened in 1990 and has undergone only minor repairs since, according to the college. The renovations will create more flexibility within the space, especially aimed at accommodating the increasing number of students attending classes online.

“Hostos is one of the great engines of opportunity in the Bronx, and for thousands of students, the library is the heart of campus life,” said Torres in announcing the funding.

“This $700,000 investment will help transform an outdated space into a modern hub for learning, studying, and community.”

Hostos President Daisy Cocco De Filippis, Ph.D., said the improvements will attract new library users and create a better environment for those who already depend on the space.

“For our students who face so many hurdles, having a well-equipped, quiet place to focus on their studies is a blessing,” she said in a statement. “Our library is a vital hub for the College, with space for groups to meet, resources for vital research, and a peaceful sanctuary for reading and writing. It’s no wonder so many of our students see the library as a home away from home.”

