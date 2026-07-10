Foreclosures in the Bronx hit seven-year high in second quarter of 2026: Report

During the second quarter of 2026, the Bronx achieved the most foreclosures during a single quarter in seven years, according to a report by PropertyShark.

The 109 first-time foreclosure filings in the Bronx were nearly double the 57 that occurred during the same quarter the previous year, marking a 91% boost. It was the highest number of foreclosures in a single quarter since the 150 foreclosures in the first quarter of 2019.

A large portion of the first-time filings were driven by single-family mortgage foreclosures in the Bronx. These filings accounted for 79 of the 109 foreclosures in the borough. Another 18 filings were for co-ops, with 7 of them being common charge foreclosures clustered around 800 Grand Concourse. The remaining filings included nine condo common charge foreclosures, two tax lien foreclosures and one marked in its own category.

The 10469 zip code, which encompasses the neighborhoods of Allerton, Baychester, Laconia, Pelham Gardens and Williamsbridge, had the highest concentration of foreclosures in the borough, with 16. Among them was the most expensive home in the borough to go to auction, located at 2331 Yates Ave. in Allerton, which hit the block with a $881,000 lien. Williamsbridge, which was part of this zip code, tied Throggs Neck as the most active neighborhood, with ten first-time filings each.

Pre-foreclosures in the Bronx rose 29% year-over-year, from 206 in the second quarter of 2025 to 266 in the second quarter of 2026.

Only Queens had more foreclosures this quarter than the Bronx, with 140. This marked the first time since 2017 that Queens and the Bronx had the two most foreclosures among all New York City boroughs.

While the Bronx has approximately 583,000 housing units and a 20% homeownership rate, Queens is significantly higher in these areas, with 935,000 housing units and a 45% homeownership rate, according to the New York State Comptroller’s office.