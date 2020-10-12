East Bronx probation officer arrested after holding down her boyfriend for son to beat: Cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested a New York City probation officer on assault charges after she was allegedly involved in an aggressive domestic violence incident this afternoon inside of an east Bronx home.

Joan Stroud reportedly held her boyfriend down to a bed so that her son could punch the man in the face repeatedly, according to the NYPD.

Law enforcement source say the incident arose from a verbal dispute and that Stroud was arrested around noon on Monday, Oct. 12.

At this time, police did not identify the address where the attack happened.

