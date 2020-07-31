Man sought for questioning for firing several shots in Soundview on Tuesday night

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

The NYPD is looking for a person who may know something about shots being fired in the Bronx earlier this week.

Authorities say that at 11:52 p.m. on July 28, an unknown man fired multiple shots at an undetermined number of people in front of 1163 Ward Avenue. No injuries were reported as a result.

Police released a photo of the man wanted for questioning, who is described as being between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.