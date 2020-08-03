More gun violence: NYPD investigate fatal shooting in Belmont

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

More gunshots rang out in the west Bronx this Sunday, this time claiming the life of a currently unidentified man on E. 179th Street in Belmont, police reported.

The NYPD stated that the man was shot in both his arm and chest outside of 617 E. 179th St. at about 11:47 p.m. last night.

He was rushed to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital by EMS personnel where he was pronounced deceased.

Police haven’t made an arrest at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.