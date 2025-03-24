Nonprofit invites Bronx students to enter essay contest for a chance to win 5K

The nonprofit organization The Soloviev Foundation announced that it will award 21 students with scholarships from $500 to $5,000 through an essay contest about young New Yorkers’ experience with liberty and American values.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Soloviev Group, Michael Hershman, spoke with the Bronx Times to encourage students from the borough to submit their stories of American identity to the Future Generations Essay Contest for a chance to win thousands to support their educational pursuits.

“ We want to give students in the Bronx an opportunity to think about what they love about our country, what the meaning of democracy or the underlying principles of democracy are,” Hershman told the Bronx Times.

Students in grades 6 – 12 in the Bronx or other NYC boroughs may enter the contest with an essay of no more than 500 words by April 14, 2025 answering one of the following prompts.

What does being American mean to you?

What values or principles do you believe define America?

What gives you hope for the future of America?

Can you share a moment in your life where you felt especially proud to be American?

The competition, Hershman said, will serve as a prelude to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. It will coincide with the opening of an interactive art installation, “Path of Liberty: That Which Unites US” which will debut in May at Freedom Plaza in Manhattan to share individual stories of the American experience.

Hershman told the Bronx Times that with so much polarization and politicization of democracy, the Future Generations Essay Contest was a chance to get back to the core values of being an American.

“There are many stories across this country over the years of people who have dragged themselves up by the boots and, and succeeded in our country because of the freedoms that they have, not the least of which is the education in this country,” Hershman said.

First prize in the essay contest will be $5,000 for the student and their family to use towards educational expenses. Second place comes with $2,500 and third place $1,000. The Soloviev Foundation will award 18 additional students $500 each. Essays should be submitted at www.pathoflibertynyc.com and winners will be announced in May.