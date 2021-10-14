Environment

EPA administrator tours Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx to Highlight BlocPower’s Green Technology

Members of the U.S. EPA joined leaders from BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based energy technology startup and green jobs innovator, for a tour of Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx.
Photos Adrian Childress
On Monday, Sept. 20, during Climate Week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan joined leaders from BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based energy technology startup and green jobs innovator, for a tour of Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx. There, BlocPower has installed green technology upgrades including energy-efficient heating and cooling systems and a WiFi supernode on the roof that provides low-cost broadband to the surrounding community.
U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in the Bronx on Sept. 20, 2021.
Regan highlighted President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which will address the root causes of climate change through investments in infrastructure and clean technology, creating millions of good-paying green jobs and providing benefits to communities for decades to come.

