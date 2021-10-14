EPA administrator tours Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx to Highlight BlocPower’s Green Technology

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Monday, Sept. 20, during Climate Week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan joined leaders from BlocPower, a Brooklyn-based energy technology startup and green jobs innovator, for a tour of Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx. There, BlocPower has installed green technology upgrades including energy-efficient heating and cooling systems and a WiFi supernode on the roof that provides low-cost broadband to the surrounding community.

Regan highlighted President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal, which will address the root causes of climate change through investments in infrastructure and clean technology, creating millions of good-paying green jobs and providing benefits to communities for decades to come.