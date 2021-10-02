Police & Fire

Employee slashed at Texas Chicken and Burgers: NYPD

Police continue to search for the suspect, who allegedly slashed an employee at Texas Chicken and Burgers in July.
Fast food joints are meant for people to grab their meal and go, but earlier this summer, a suspect had other things in mind.

Police say that on July 23, at 11:30 p.m., a man cut an 18-year-old male employee’s face at Texas Chicken and Burgers, 2104 Crotona Parkway, with an unknown sharp object.

The assailant fled the scene in an unknown direction. EMS took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The individual is described as a Hispanic male, who wore a blue baseball cap, a black shirt, purple shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

