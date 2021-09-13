Police & Fire

Man charged with killing baby in the South Bronx

A man was charged with killing a baby win the South Bronx last week.
A man was charged with killing a baby in the South Bronx.

On Sept. 10, Keishawn Gordon, 23, 420 E. 169 St., was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, aggravated sex abuse and sex abuse of 1-year-old Legacy Beauford. Gordon is the boyfriend of Beauford’s mother.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of  an unconscious child inside of the Webster Houses, 420 E. 169 St.

Upon arrival, police found Legacy unconscious in the bedroom. EMS transported the child to Bronx Care Health System where he was pronouced dead.  The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

