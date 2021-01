Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The first baby born in 2021 at Montefiore hospitals was Nathan Garcia, born at 2:39 a.m. to parents Gissel Vargas and Jehovell Garcia.

Nathan weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces and is 18 inches long. He was born at Jack D. Weiler hospital.