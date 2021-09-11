Police & Fire

27-year-old male murdered in Wakefield

A 27-year-old was murdered in Wakefield on Sept. 1, 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty

A 25-year-old was shot and killed in Wakefield, police said.

On Sept. 1, at 3:16 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 4001 De Reimer Ave. Upon arrival, police found Wayne Heslop, 27, of Furman Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head, lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS also transported Heslop to Jacobi Hospital, where he passed away. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

 

