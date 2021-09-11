27-year-old male murdered in Wakefield

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 25-year-old was shot and killed in Wakefield, police said.

On Sept. 1, at 3:16 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 4001 De Reimer Ave. Upon arrival, police found Wayne Heslop, 27, of Furman Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head, lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS also transported Heslop to Jacobi Hospital, where he passed away. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.