Employee shot at car wash in Van Nest

An argument between a customer and an employee at a Bronx car wash last month ended with a leg full of lead.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., a man was vacuuming his car at B & G Car Wash located at 1243 East Tremont Ave. However, a 26-year-old male employee told him only staff was permitted to handle the equipment.

That pissed him off and he left the car wash. But about 30 minutes later he returned with violence on his mind. Brandishing a gun, he shot the employee in the leg and fled the scene.

EMS responded and removed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion; last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.