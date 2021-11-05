Police & Fire

Employee shot at car wash in Van Nest

By
0
comments
Posted on
The suspect who allegedly shot an employee at a Bronx car wash on Oct. 17, 2021.
Photo courtesy NYPD

An argument between a customer and an employee at a Bronx car wash last month ended with a leg full of lead.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., a man was vacuuming his car at B & G Car Wash located at 1243 East Tremont Ave. However, a 26-year-old male employee told him only staff was permitted to handle the equipment.

That pissed him off and he left the car wash. But about 30 minutes later he returned with violence on his mind. Brandishing a gun, he shot the employee in the leg and fled the scene.

EMS responded and removed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion; last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC