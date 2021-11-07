Stray bullet catches mom pushing daughter in stroller

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A stray bullet caught a woman pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller last week in the Marble Hill section of the Bronx. The toddler was not injured, however.

According to the NYPD, on Nov. 4, two men were arguing with a 22-year-old man in the vicinity of West 225 Street and Broadway. But the situation turned violent as the two men pulled out guns.

Suddenly, one individual fired a round, but missed his intended target and struck a 28-year-old woman in the left leg. The men fled northbound on Broadway and the woman was transported by EMS to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooter is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 25-30 years of age, 5’9” tall, 170-180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket with the word Brooklyn across the back, grey sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second man is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 25-30 years of age, 5’10” tall, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, green camouflage jacket, light colored pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.