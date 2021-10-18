Trio wanted for multiple Bronx robberies beginning in September

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for three men who are responsible for eight robberies in September and October.

On Sept. 5, at 7:45 p.m., a 60-year-old man parked his scooter in front of 1854 Westchester Ave. When he returned to the area, he witnessed two men stealing the scooter. The man then followed them to a parking lot where he was punched and kicked in the face by the crooks.

They fled the scene and the victim refused medical attention.

Two days later, at 5 a.m. on Sept. 7, one of the thieves approached a 62-year-old man in front of 1221 Rosedale Ave., and brandished a knife. The man was able to wrestle the knife away, but all three men viciously assaulted him and stole his wallet, which had $60 and a credit card. The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital for a minor laceration to his head. The individuals fled northbound on Rosedale Avenue.

The trio struck again on Sept. 18, when one of them robbed a man of $80 at knifepoint inside 1781 Bruckner Blvd.

They assaulted and stole a phone from a 42-year-old man at Westchester and Thieriot avenues on Sept. 20. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

A week later they were back at, robbing a 64-year-old man of $150 at gunpoint in front of 1711 Watson Ave.

On Oct. 3, the thieves were in involved in multiple incidents.

At 1 a.m., they assaulted a 19-year-old woman in the vicinity of Leland and Watson avenues and stole her bookbag, which had a pair of Jordan sneakers, black Croc shoes and a t-shirt. The woman was transported to Jacobi Hospital with a broken jaw.

An hour later, one of the men brandished a knife and tried to rob a 31-year-old man in front of 1780 Westchester Ave. Then, at 8 a.m., they assaulted a 35-year-old man and stole two Samsung phones and $20 at gunpoint in front of 1944 Watson Ave. The individuals fled northbound on Watson Avenue and the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.