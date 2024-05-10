EmblemHealth hosts grand opening of new Fordham Road location

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

EmblemHealth, one of the largest nonprofit health insurers in the United States, has recently announced the opening of its newest Neighborhood Care location on Fordham Road.

The facility is in the heart of the Bronx. It provides New Yorkers with one-on-one, in-person services connecting residents with community-based resources and programs designed to improve health. EmblemHealth’s Neighborhood Care is a unique model that addresses the barriers to good health by providing food, housing, transportation, and wellness support.

“No matter where you are in the five boroughs, our Neighborhood Care is here to serve New York City,” said Karen Ignagni, EmblemHealth CEO. “Neighborhood Care is the cornerstone of EmblemHealth’s commitment to the communities we serve.”

Neighborhood Care Fordham Road has a diverse team of customer care navigators who work with community organizations to help people with health and social needs. Neighborhood Care services are free and open to everyone in the community. They provide on-site health and wellness programs, including fitness classes, with a focus on addressing disparities and promoting health equity.

“EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care continues to positively impact the communities it serves. The opening of their new site in the Bronx is a testament to their dedication to providing quality healthcare services to those in need,” said Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to the NYC Mayor Eric Adams. “It’s heartening to see organizations like EmblemHealth step up and take action to improve the overall well-being of their local communities.”

“We are thrilled that EmblemHealth is opening another Neighborhood Care site in the Bronx to help our community achieve healthier lives,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “This new location on Fordham Road will improve access to the high-quality, patient-centered healthcare services that our community deserves.”

New York City Council Member Oswald Feliz said, “The opening of this new EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care center in the Bronx will provide essential healthcare resources to our community. I commend EmblemHealth for their commitment to enhancing the health and wellbeing of our community members, especially those who have been historically underserved.”

For more information about events and resources at the Fordham Road Neighborhood Care location, visit emblemhealth.com/neighborhood or call 800-211-2803.

