E-bike rider fatally hit steps from Morris Park home in deadly day on NYC streets

A reckless driver in Morris Park left the scene after killing a bicyclist who was steps from his home Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

A white pickup truck blew threw a red light at the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Williamsbridge Road while speeding north, according to police.

The truck driver hit 64-year-old Hua Pan, who had a green light while riding an e-bike across Williamsbridge Road. Pan was thrown off of his bike and into the roadway, police said.

Pan was heading east along Pierce Avenue, according to police, which would have brought him straight to the address police listed as his home, just steps away from the intersection.

The driver, whose identity remains unknown at this time, continued north along Williamsbridge Road, even after hitting the bicyclist, according to the police.

Police said they saw Pan lying in the road at about 11:22 p.m. He sustained head trauma and was brought to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the police department.

ABC News reported that Pan’s loved ones saw him on the scene.

“It was pretty devastating. The man’s wife and I think children came out. They saw him and it was just really bad, it was really bad,” an eyewitness told ABC News.

Pan was one of three people fatally killed by drivers over the span of four hours on Wednesday.

In another hit-and-run, pedestrian Oscar Nieves, 62, was killed by a gray SUV in East Harlem at around 7:30 p.m. He was crossing the street, also steps away from his home, according to an amNewYork report.

And shortly before that, a pedestrian was killed in Brooklyn.

Chaim Blum, 23, was about a half-mile from his home when he was simply standing on the sidewalk and a Toyota Sienna minivan involved in a two-car accident fatally struck him at 7:10 p.m. according to a Daily News report.

“Today, families, loved ones, and entire communities are mourning three preventable deaths on our streets,” Danny Harris, executive director of advocacy group Transportation Alternatives said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the three people killed in traffic violence.”

