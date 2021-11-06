Duo savagely assaults and robs man in apartment building lobby

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for two men who savagely assaulted and robbed a man in the lobby of an apartment building last month.

According to law enforcement, on Oct. 24, a 36-year-old man was standing in the lobby of his apartment building at Lowerre Place and East 226 Street, when suddenly two men forced their way inside. From there, the situation got dicey.

Once inside they attacked the resident and continually punched and kicked him and stole his Samsung Galaxy cellphone and wallet, which had $500. The thieves fled the scene and the victim suffered pain and bruising to his head and body, a laceration to his lip and an avulsed tooth. He later reported the incident to police and is in stable condition, at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

