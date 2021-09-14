Distraught man booked for allegedly murdering cousin in Bronx apartment

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A White Plains man faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death during a dispute inside a Bronx apartment last Tuesday.

Police said Lawrence Hyde, 32, surrendered after getting into a brief standoff with police while sitting on the ledge of an apartment building at 730 E. 232nd St. in Wakefield shortly after 7:36 p.m. on Sept. 7.

Law enforcement sources alleged that Hyde stabbed his cousin — Cori Lowe, 31, of Monticello Avenue in Wakefield — to death after they apparently got into an argument at the East 232nd Street apartment where Hyde had been staying with a friend.

Sources familiar with the case said the friend had called Lowe to come and speak with Hyde, who had apparently become distraught and suicidal over a recent breakup. Police were contacted to visit the East 232nd Street home on Tuesday night after family members were unable to contact Lowe or Hyde at the residence.

The FDNY also responded to the location for a reported smoke condition and broke down the front door to the apartment after not getting a response inside.

Once inside the premises, officers from the 47th Precinct found Lowe unconscious and unresponsive in the living room, with multiple stab wounds throughout his body. EMS rushed him to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hyde was then spotted on the ledge of the building, muttering incoherently to himself while allegedly threatening to jump, law enforcement sources said. Police officers were eventually able to engage him in conversation, and after about 10 minutes, Hyde surrendered without further incident.

EMS brought the suspect to North Central Bronx Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.