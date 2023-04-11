One Night Only: ‘Disco Fever’ with The Trammps, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes and more at Lehman Center

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts, in association with Sal Abbatiello of Fever Records, presents a spectacular display of timeless disco hits at “Disco Fever” on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. This special concert brings together the most beloved disco stars for a nostalgic journey to the golden era of disco music, featuring performances by The Trammps, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, France Joli, Lime, Musique, Rochelle Fleming “The Voice of First Choice,” Carol Douglas and The Intruders.

The Trammps, Disco’s most soulful vocal group, was formed in Philadelphia in 1972, quickly gaining popularity with their hit remake “Zing Went the Strings of My Heart.” Their biggest hit was the Grammy-winning “Disco Inferno,” which appeared on the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack.

Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes is a current iteration of the popular Philadelphia-based soul group, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, formed in 1954 by Melvin. The original band found success with hit tracks including “I Miss You,” “If You Don’t Know Me By Now,” and “The Love I Lost.”

The show also includes France Joli, a French Canadian vocalist, and Lime, a synth music outfit from Montreal. MUSIQUE is an iconic vocal group known for their classic hits “Keep on Jumpin’,” “Summer Love,” and “In The Bush,” selling more than 25 million albums worldwide. Rochelle Fleming “The Voice of First Choice” is a legendary singer from Philadelphia who helped shape the Philly sound and put the wheels in motion for the Disco movement. Carol Douglas, born in Brooklyn, is known for her hit “Doctor’s Orders,” which charted at No. 11 on the pop charts in 1975. The Intruders is a soul music group from Philadelphia, formed in 1960. Their first million-seller and biggest hit was “Cowboys to Girls,” which topped the R&B charts and peaked at No. 6 in the U.S. pop chart.

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts is on the campus of Lehman College/CUNY at 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West in the Bronx. Tickets for “Disco Fever,” ranging from $45-$75, can be purchased by calling the Lehman Center box office at (718) 960-8833 or para Español at (718) 960-8835 on Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and beginning 4 hours prior to showtime on weekends. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://www.lehmancenter.org/ events/orquesta-aragon