NYC Health + Hospitals appoints new Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at North Central Bronx campus

Dr. Sheba Thomas has been appointed the Deputy Chief Nursing Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.

NYC Health + Hospitals CEO Christopher Mastromano announced the appointment of Dr. Sheba Thomas as the new Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at the North Central Bronx campus on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Dr. Thomas earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree at the New York Institute of Technology before getting a Master of Science degree from Long Island University. Additionally, she is a board-certified Nurse Executive.

Mastromano praised Dr. Thomas for her leadership abilities during the announcement of her appointment.

“Dr. Sheba Thomas’ expertise and dedication make her an excellent addition to our team,” Mastromano said. “Her vision for nursing excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our services and positively impact patient outcomes.”

The appointment of Dr. Thomas supports ongoing efforts by NYC Health + Hospitals to elevate the quality, accessibility and equity of care for the Bronx community, while also strengthening its leadership team.

Her nursing career began in 2002 at Catholic Health of Long Island. Since then, she has held multiple progressive nursing leadership positions.

“I am honored to join the leadership team at North Central Bronx,” Dr. Thomas said. “I look forward to working alongside our talented nurses and healthcare professionals to enhance patient care and continue our tradition of excellence.”

She has a deep passion for team engagement, professional development, innovation and collaboration to provide patients and the community with high-quality care.

“Dr. Thomas’s leadership style and deep clinical expertise align perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate care,” North Central Bronx Deputy Chief Operating Officer Alfredo Jones said.

“Her focus on collaboration and operational excellence will strengthen our nursing operations and enhance the experience of both patients and staff.”