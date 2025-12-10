NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx honored for outstanding chronic disease management

North Central Bronx Hospital Adult Primary Care Medical Director Dr. Jacinth S. Ruddock and her team’s exceptional work in treating patients in blood pressure control, cholesterol management and type 2 diabetes care helped the hospital earn triple gold recognition from the American Heart Association and American Medical Association.

NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx was recently recognized with a triple achievement by the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association for its exceptional lifesaving chronic disease management.

The hospital was nationally recognized with Gold and Gold+ level recognition in all three of the American Heart Association and American Medical Association’s 2025 Achievement Award categories. These awards highlighted the North Central Bronx Hospital’s terrific work in blood pressure control, cholesterol management and type 2 diabetes care.

At least 70% of the hospital’s adult patients with high blood pressure were able to reach and maintain controlled levels thanks to the staff there. Additionally, at least 70% of the at-risk adult patient population received appropriate statin therapy management from the hospital in 2024. These thresholds led to the North Central Bronx Hospital receiving the Gold Awards in blood pressure and cholesterol management.

The Gold Award for type 2 diabetes management was given to the North Central Hospital because it met the necessary thresholds for hypertension and cholesterol management in diabetic patients. These thresholds relate to diabetes control and cardiovascular disease risk factors.

North Central Bronx Hospital Adult Primary Care Medical Director Dr. Jacinth S. Ruddock emphasized the importance of the hospital accomplishing such a feat.

“Nearly half of U.S. adults live with some form of cardiovascular disease, driven by risk factors such as high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and uncontrolled high blood pressure,” Dr. Ruddock said.

“With timely diagnosis, research-based treatment and patient education, these conditions can be effectively managed. NYC H+H/North Central Bronx is proud to be nationally recognized by the American Heart Association for its commitment to improving care in these critical areas.”

The Bronx has long been a community where hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease rates have been higher than the national averages. The recognition awards reflect this hospital’s ability to be able to effectively treat and assist those dealing with these issues.

These recognition awards also exemplify the clinical expertise of Dr. Ruddock and the primary care team she leads at the North Central Bronx Hospital. She credited the collaborative excellence of the hospital’s staff for its great success.

“This honor reflects the tireless efforts of our Ambulatory Care team—clinicians and healthcare professionals who work passionately to keep patients informed, engaged and empowered,” Dr. Ruddock said.

“This achievement is the result of strong multidisciplinary collaboration and leadership across the organization. Through our partnership with the AHA, we continue to implement science-backed guidelines that elevate patient outcomes and community health. At NCB, success is built on unity, dedication and shared purpose—and we remain committed to advancing high-quality, evidence-based care for all.”