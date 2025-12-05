NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx celebrates ten years of simulation training

One of the simulation trainings at the annual Women and Children Simulation Fair included healthcare professionals demonstrating neonatal resuscitation techniques using a medical training mannequin.

NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx recently held its annual Women and Children Simulation Fair, where it celebrated ten years of In-Situ Simulation Education.

This annual event and the ten-year celebration both showcase the hospital’s commitment to preparing healthcare teams to thrive in critical, life-threatening situations via hands-on training in an actual clinical environment.

“Investing in simulation training enhances patient safety and quality care by providing a safe environment for staff to master complex skills and teamwork,” North Central Bronx Hospital Deputy Chief Medical Director Chinyere Anyaogu, MD, said. “Our hospital’s 10-year milestone underscores our commitment to high-quality care and public health. We will continue to prioritize staff development, ensuring our team has the skills and knowledge to meet challenges, empower our workforce and build confidence in our ability to deliver the highest standard of care.”

The Women and Children Simulation Fair featured 21 different vendor stations, each of which offered specialized training in rare but crucial emergency scenarios.

“The provision of superior care to our community relies heavily on Simulation, a foundational strategy that allows our teams to train for real-life events in a controlled, risk-free setting,” North Central Bronx Hospital Chief Operating Officer Alfredo Jones said. “We are pleased to acknowledge ten years of innovation and excellence in this training and communication initiative, which has demonstrably enhanced staff capabilities and significantly improved patient outcomes.”

Among the simulation exercises available at the event were intraosseous IV-line placement in infants, video-assisted intubation with GlideScope technology, cardiac strip interpretation, IV insertion techniques and more.

“Simulation training aligns with the hospital’s mission to provide high-quality healthcare to our community,” North Central Bronx Hospital Deputy Chief Nursing Officer Sheba Thomas said. “North Central Bronx Hospital is committed to promoting a culture of continuous learning that leads to enhanced clinical competence, communication, teamwork, patient safety and outcomes. This milestone event not only celebrates a decade of educational excellence but also reinforces our dedication to growing the next generation of the healthcare team to provide exceptional care to our community.”

The Women and Children Simulation Fair was organized by NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx’s OBGYN, Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit departments. A total of 107 people from across multiple disciplines registered to take part in the event.

“Most of the vendor stations are skills that are required of us, but maybe underutilized because of rare occurrences, such as intraosseous IV line placements—it’s not a skill that we use often, but it’s a skill that we need to know how to do, because if all else fails, it’s a really safe and effective way to get an IV line into a baby or even an adult,” North Central Bronx Hospital Director of Simulation/OBGYN Adrielle El-Dyson Otoo, CNM, MSN, CLC, said.

From January to October of 2025, 176 staff members took part in simulation classes and in-situ education sessions, reflecting just how critical they are to patient safety while also reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to excellence in maternal and pediatric care.