Department of Education data says that over 40% of public school families choosing fully remote learning

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

Less than a week before in-person classes are scheduled to start, the number of families choosing to keep their children out of school buildings continues to rise.

According to Department of Education data released this week, 42% of New York City’s over 1 million public school students will not be returning to school buildings this year and are instead opting for fully remote learning. Out of those students requesting to opt-out of the city’s blended learning model, where students take classes online and in the classroom, 25 % identify as Asian, 21% as Black, 38% as Hispanic, 11% as white and 3% as other.

Here is a breakdown of remote learning requests by district and economic need: