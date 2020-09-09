NYC DOE public school calendar 2020-2021 is out now!

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Hester Aba

The 2020-2021 school calendar is finally out for New York City public schools! We have been eagerly waiting and are so excited to finally be able to get a full view of the new school year. If you need ideas or things to do on those random days off, check out our posts on The Best Apple Picking Orchards, Where to See Movies Right Now in NYC, The Edge Sky Deck, and more to come during these COVID times.

September 16, 17, 18 | Instructional orientation

Students will:

Reconnect to their school community

Learn the health and safety procedures

Check technical connectivity

Have wellness checks with their teachers and guidance staff

September 21 | Schools will bein full-time teaching and learning

Students in blended learning (combination of in-person and remote) will begin to report to buildings, depending on their in-person schedule

Students in 100% remote learning will all begin full-day learning

September 28

Yom Kippur, schools close

October 12

Columbus Day, schools closed

November 3

Election Day, fully remote instructional day for all students

November 4

Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools.

November 5

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 11

Veterans Day, schools closed

November 12

Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.

November 13

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 18

Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs.

November 19

Afternoon Conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

November 26–27

Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed

December 24–January 1

Winter Recess, schools closed

January 18

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed

February 1

Professional Development Day for 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 only; students in these schools do not attend.

Students in K­–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs are in attendance.

February 12

Lunar New Year, schools closed

February 15–19

Midwinter Recess (includes Presidents’ Day and Lincoln’s Birthday), schools closed

March 3

Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 Schools.

March 4

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 10

Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs.

March 11

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 18

Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.

March 19

Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.

March 29–April 2

Spring Recess, schools closed

May 13

Eid Al-Fitr, schools closed

May 31

Memorial Day, schools closed

June 3

Anniversary Day. Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development. Students not in attendance.

June 8

Clerical Day for K­–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs only; students in these schools do not attend.

Students in 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 are in attendance.

June 25

Last day of school for all students.