NYC DOE public school calendar 2020-2021 is out now!

By Hester Aba
The 2020-2021 school calendar is finally out for New York City public schools! We have been eagerly waiting and are so excited to finally be able to get a full view of the new school year. If you need ideas or things to do on those random days off, check out our posts on The Best Apple Picking Orchards, Where to See Movies Right Now in NYC, The Edge Sky Deck, and more to come during these COVID times.
September 16, 17, 18 | Instructional orientation
Students will:
- Reconnect to their school community
- Learn the health and safety procedures
- Check technical connectivity
- Have wellness checks with their teachers and guidance staff
September 21 | Schools will bein full-time teaching and learning
- Students in blended learning (combination of in-person and remote) will begin to report to buildings, depending on their in-person schedule
- Students in 100% remote learning will all begin full-day learning
September 28
Yom Kippur, schools close
October 12
Columbus Day, schools closed
November 3
Election Day, fully remote instructional day for all students
November 4
Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools.
November 5
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
November 11
Veterans Day, schools closed
November 12
Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.
November 13
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
November 18
Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs.
November 19
Afternoon Conferences for middle schools and District 75 school programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
November 26–27
Thanksgiving Recess, schools closed
December 24–January 1
Winter Recess, schools closed
January 18
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, schools closed
February 1
Professional Development Day for 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 only; students in these schools do not attend.
Students in K–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs are in attendance.
February 12
Lunar New Year, schools closed
February 15–19
Midwinter Recess (includes Presidents’ Day and Lincoln’s Birthday), schools closed
March 3
Evening parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 Schools.
March 4
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for elementary schools and K–8 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
March 10
Evening parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs.
March 11
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for middle schools and district 75 schools and programs; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
March 18
Evening parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools.
March 19
Afternoon parent teacher conferences for high schools, K–12, and 6–12 schools; students in these schools dismissed three hours early.
March 29–April 2
Spring Recess, schools closed
May 13
Eid Al-Fitr, schools closed
May 31
Memorial Day, schools closed
June 3
Anniversary Day. Chancellor’s Conference Day for staff development. Students not in attendance.
June 8
Clerical Day for K–5, K–6, 6–8, and K–12 and D75 schools and programs only; students in these schools do not attend.
Students in 9–12 and 6–12 schools in Districts 1–32 are in attendance.
June 25
Last day of school for all students.