BREAKING: NYC public school start delayed until Sept. 21 as mayor, UFT avert strike

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

City officials announced on Tuesday that in-person classes will be pushed back until Monday, Sept. 21.

The announcement comes the morning the United Teachers Federation was threatening to hold a strike authorization vote if the city did not delay the reopening of school buildings.

The agreement, reached between the de Blasio administration, the Department of Education, along with the United Federation of Teachers and the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators, averted a potential job action over the safety of public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school year had been scheduled to start on Sept. 10. Teachers will report to school next week to begin preparing for classes.