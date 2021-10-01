Police & Fire

Deceased idenitfied and man arrested for August murder

By
0
comments
Posted on
A deceased man and his killer were identified by the NYPD last week.
Courtesy NYPD

A 52-year-old man and the person responsible for his killing had their identities released by police last week.

On Sept. 22, Delroy Dunn, 56, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for an August murder.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 4, at 4:52 p.m., police responded to a call of a foul odor emanating from inside 2854 Briggs Ave.  Upon arrival, officers found Locksley Christie, 52, of Valentine Avenue, lying unconscious and unresponsive inside the basement.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC