Deceased idenitfied and man arrested for August murder

A 52-year-old man and the person responsible for his killing had their identities released by police last week.

On Sept. 22, Delroy Dunn, 56, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for an August murder.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 4, at 4:52 p.m., police responded to a call of a foul odor emanating from inside 2854 Briggs Ave. Upon arrival, officers found Locksley Christie, 52, of Valentine Avenue, lying unconscious and unresponsive inside the basement.

EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.