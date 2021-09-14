Police & Fire

Man assaulted and robbed while waiting for the 4 train

By
0
comments
Posted on
A man was assaulted and robbed on Sept 6., 2021, while waiting for the 4 train.
Courtesy Getty

A man was assaulted and robbed last week while waiting for the 4 train.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 6, at 11:05 p.m., a 47-year-old man was sitting on a bench waiting for the northbound 4 train inside of the East 167 Street station when an unknown individual approached him and began punching him several times in the head.

The perp then stole the man’s cellphone and fled the station heading eastbound on East 167 Street. The victim sustained bruising to the right side of his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

The assailant is described as a Black male, approximately 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds, with a slim build, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a green backpack, black shorts with a white Nike logo and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC