Man assaulted and robbed while waiting for the 4 train

A man was assaulted and robbed last week while waiting for the 4 train.

According to the NYPD, on Sept. 6, at 11:05 p.m., a 47-year-old man was sitting on a bench waiting for the northbound 4 train inside of the East 167 Street station when an unknown individual approached him and began punching him several times in the head.

The perp then stole the man’s cellphone and fled the station heading eastbound on East 167 Street. The victim sustained bruising to the right side of his face but refused medical attention at the scene.

The assailant is described as a Black male, approximately 5’9″ tall, 150 pounds, with a slim build, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a green backpack, black shorts with a white Nike logo and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).