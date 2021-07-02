Cops seek suspect who assaulted woman on Bronx path and dragged her into the woods

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are searching for a suspect who assaulted a woman in the Bronx last week.

According to police, at 3:30 p.m. on June 23, a 31-year-old woman was walking on a path in the vicinity of City Island Road and Shore Road when she was approached by an unknown man rapidly from behind. The man proceeded to cover the woman’s nose and mouth and dragged her into a wooded area where he pinned her face-down, mounted her and began twisting her neck.

The victim was able to scream and a male bicyclist heard her and approached the path. The suspect then fled the scene on foot and the victim ran towards the bicyclist for safety. She suffered scrapes and bruises to her arms, legs and back and was treated at the scene by EMS.

The NYPD released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a Black man with a thin build, a well-groomed appearance and standing 5 feet, 5 inches. He was last seen wearing white surgical gloves, a grey fitted t-shirt, cargo pants and sneakers.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.