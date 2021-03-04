Cops searching for south Bronx bank robber

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

Police are searching for a man who held up a Chase bank in the south Bronx on Wednesday.

The man entered the bank at 360 E. 149th Street at about 1:44 p.m. when he slipped a note to the on duty teller that demanded cash, according to the NYPD.

The employee complied and the man made off with $1,000, fleeing eastbound on E. 149th towards Third Avenue.

Police describe the man as dark skinned, wearing dark sunglasses, a black ski hat, a white face mask, a black jacket, black pants, and blue gloves.

