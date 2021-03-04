Cops searching for south Bronx bank robber

Police are searching for a man who held up a Chase bank in the south Bronx on Wednesday.
The man entered the bank at 360 E. 149th Street at about 1:44 p.m. when he slipped a note to the on duty teller that demanded cash, according to the NYPD.
The employee complied and the man made off with $1,000, fleeing eastbound on E. 149th towards Third Avenue.
Police describe the man as dark skinned, wearing dark sunglasses, a black ski hat, a white face mask, a black jacket, black pants, and blue gloves.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.