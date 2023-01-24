Cops seek Bronx deli robber who took off with cash from the register

The NYPD is searching for a brazen robber who stole earnings from a Bronx deli last weekend, police said.

According to police sources, a man entered Aoasan Deli, located at 1040 Grant Avenue, on Jan. 22 at approximately 5:20 p.m. While inside the local store, the suspect dashed behind the counter where he began filling his coffers with cash from the register.

The man made his getaway on foot; police didn’t confirm how much money the perpetrator got away with. No store workers were reported injured as a result of the robbery.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at the scene and is described as a man with a dark complexion aged between 30 and 40 years of age with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).