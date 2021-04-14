Cops looking for Bronx motorcyclist who shot gun in air while riding down residential street

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a hot shot gunman who opened fire into the air while riding down a residential south Bronx street earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, the man was riding a motorcycle alongside another man in front of 644 Wales Avenue at about 3:25 p.m. on Friday, April 9 when the shots were fired.

Video shows the motorcyclist grab his gun, and fire multiple rounds into the air before speeding off. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.