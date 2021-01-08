Bronx man brought up on murder charges after west Bronx fatal stabbing

Police have arrested a Bronx man on murder charges for a fatal stabbing that took place at the end of December.
The NYPD cuffed 54-year-old Orbin Cato of 654 Burke Avenue for the knifing death of 56-year-old David Pabon.
Pabon, who lived at 660 Arnow Avenue was found with stab wounds in his chest inside of an Allerton residential building at 2802 Olinville Avenue at about 8:39 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 according to the NYPD.
Pabon was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.