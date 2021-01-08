Bronx man brought up on murder charges after west Bronx fatal stabbing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police have arrested a Bronx man on murder charges for a fatal stabbing that took place at the end of December.

The NYPD cuffed 54-year-old Orbin Cato of 654 Burke Avenue for the knifing death of 56-year-old David Pabon.

Pabon, who lived at 660 Arnow Avenue was found with stab wounds in his chest inside of an Allerton residential building at 2802 Olinville Avenue at about 8:39 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 according to the NYPD.

Pabon was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.