NYC SHOOTINGS: Six wounded ongoing gun violence in Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens

Six people were shot in five separate incidents in Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens yesterday, leaving at least one of those people in critical condition, police officials said.

The flurry of gunfire overnight also resulted in arrests of shooters in several boroughs, taking several firearms off the streets.

In the first of the shootings at about 4:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot twice in the head inside of Rufus King Park in Jamaica Queens. Police from the 103rd Precinct found the victim in the park near 150th Street. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in very critical condition.

Police from the 103rd Precinct have no suspects or but say witnesses told them they saw two male blacks, wearing all black, running from the scene towards buildings nearby. The shooting is believed to be gang related.

District Attorney Melinda Katz was on the scene herself joining the investigation.

At 5:58 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the left ankle while walking at East 161st Street and Park Avenue in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx. Police from the 42nd Precinct said the victim told them he heard shots and then felt pain in his ankle.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. There was no description of the gunman at this time.

Shortly afterward, a 47-year-old man was shot in the arm in front of 2311 Frederick Douglas Blvd in Washington Heights, Manhattan, by one of two male Hispanics he had been involved in a dispute. The victim gave little information to police from the 28th Precinct. He was treated at Harlem Hospital for his wound.

At 7:15 p.m., two teenagers were shot in front of 671 Westchester Avenue in the St. Mary Houses, a NYCHA development in the Melrose section of the Bronx. Police from PSA7, said the attacker fired multiple rounds at the two 18-year-old victims, hitting one in the stomach and the other in the back as numerous people walked through the area.

Both victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital where they are expected to survive their wounds. There was no description at this time of the suspect as police review NYCHA security video.

Finally, at 9:33 p.m., a 60-year-old man was shot in the right leg as he walked in front of 151 St. Nicholas Avenue in South Harlem. Police from the 30th Precinct said they found the victim on the ground and were told that he heard shots, then felt pain in his leg.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. No further information was available on this shooting.

There were several other reports of shots fired, and several people arrested, including four people in the Bronx arrested for possession of firearms. The surge in shootings overnight comes as the US Attorney from the Eastern District increases his involvement in investigation and prosecution of gun crimes in the city.

Man dies in previous Brooklyn shooting

A 19-year-old male who crashed his car after being shot at by another motorist has died of his injuries from the October 3 incident in Canarsie, Brooklyn, police say.

Detectives from the 69th Precinct say Dashalique Rameau, 19, of East 108th Street, was driving his black 2007 BMW 330i with Texas plates on East 103rd Street towards Glenwood Road, when an assailant in another vehicle fired a shot at him through his rear window, apparently hitting him in the head. Rameau continued for half a block before making a turn onto Glenwood, striking a Nissan head on at the corner, causing further injury to him.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in very critical condition. Police say he died on Thursday from his head injuries after being in a coma.

Police did not disclose information on the other vehicle, though police did obtain video from the Flatlands Avenue Post office.

Police seek information

The NYPD is looking for several assailants involved in a Bronx shooting on October 4 in which several shots were fired on the second floor of home.

Investigators from the 47th Precinct say that at 7:42 p.m., five people exited a dark colored taxi and attempted to enter a home at East 223 Street and Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx. The five then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The attackers are described as five males, approximately 18 to 20 years of age and last seen wearing hoody sweaters.

A surveillance video of the male shooter and the vehicle were provided by police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.