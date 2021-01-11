18-year-old south Bronx man fatally shot in head and neck

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the harrowing circumstances behind an 18-year-old man’s fatal shooting in the south Bronx on Sunday.

The body of Joseph Ozuna was discovered outside of the Mitchel Houses at 175 Alexander Avenue at about 3:40 p.m. yesterday with multiple gunshot wounds to both his head and neck. Ozuna was rushed to nearby Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD has not made any arrests in the young man’s killing and the investigation remains ongoing.

Ozuna resided at the Mitchel Houses, according to police sources.