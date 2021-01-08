Tough guy sucker punches 74-year-old man inside Kingsbridge subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for the tough guy who sucker punched a 74-year old man in a west Bronx subway station earlier this month.

The NYPD reported that the senior victim was swiping his MetroCard inside of the Kingsbridge Road D train station on Tuesday, January 5 at about 11:20 a.m. when the unknown man was exciting from an adjacent turnstyle.

While passing by the man punched the victim in the face and then fled the station topside. The 74-year-old man suffered neck pain and was brought to Montefiore Hospital.

Police released this footage of the attack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.