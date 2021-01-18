Murder suspect picked up for fatally shooting man in the neck on west Bronx street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Robert Pozarycki

Detectives have booked the suspected gunman who fatally shot a man in the neck on a Bronx street early Sunday morning.

Curtis Quincy, 27, of East 137th Street faces murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon charges for the Jan. 17 killing of Jamal W. Hunter in front of an apartment building on Fulton Avenue near the Cross Bronx Expressway in East Tremont.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that officers from the 42nd Precinct picked Quincy up hours after the homicide in close proximity to the crime scene.

Hunter, who resided on Faile Street in the Foxhurst area of the Bronx, was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his neck at the Fulton Avenue location at 1:07 a.m. on Jan. 17. Paramedics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement sources did not disclose the possible motive for the homicide, or if there was any prior connection to Hunter and Quincy. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.