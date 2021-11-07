Concert series “Open Gates Project” launches in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Gotham Early Music Scene (GEMS) launches its Open Gates Project with "The Divine Feminine: Centering Women of Color in Early Music," a program of 17th century works celebrating the feminine spirit featuring an ensemble composed of women of color.

The performances will take place Nov. 12 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Manhattan, Nov. 13 at Jamaica Performing Arts Center, Queens, and Nov. 14 at Pregones Theater, 575 Walton Ave., in the Bronx at 4 p.m.

Taking its name from the creative force that brings all things into being, “The Divine Feminine” features sacred and secular works by preeminent 17th–century female composers Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, Barbara Strozzi and Francesca Caccini, performed by outstanding rising and established American and international artists, with careers encompassing early, chamber, and Classical music, opera, jazz and musical theater.

The program is bookended with works devoted to the Virgin Mary. It opens with “Madre, de los primores” by New World visionary Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, who is considered the first great Latin American poet and recognized for her influential perspectives on women and scholarship. Pergolesi’s glorious and sublime “Stabat Mater” closes the program.

Through its Open Gates Project, GEMS is committed to significant efforts to make early music performance opportunities more equitable for artists of color and more accessible to historically excluded communities of color. Over the coming year, the project will offer a rich variety of music performed by distinguished artists for diverse audiences throughout New York City.

Tickets are $15-$30 ($5 for students, ID required at venue), all general admission seating and are available online at gemsny.org, by calling 212-866-0468 and at the door, subject to availability. For more information, visit the website or email media@gemsny.org.

Health and Safety Guidelines: All audience members must have proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Check the GEMS website closer to the opening dates for full COVID-19 protocols and any updates.