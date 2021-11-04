Bronx Film 48 launches fundraising campaign with a goal of $20K

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx Film 48 is on a mission to produce an outdoor summer film festival in the Bronx and on Nov. 4, it launched a $20,000 fundraising campaign to help fund the flick.

Currently there is no other consistent outdoor film program that showcases a curated-selection of both local and independent films in the Bronx. In raising $20,000, many possibilities can come to fruition in the form of a drive-in, public park, and rooftop screenings for all Bronx residents to enjoy.

This summer film festival would benefit the Bronx greatly as it would provide accessible and equitable programming that can elevate the culture of cinema here. An outdoor summer film festival will expose Bronx residents to high quality independent cinema that they may otherwise have never been aware of. It will also increase tourism for the Bronx. It can very well inspire the next generation of great filmmakers living in the borough. A filmmaking revolution is brewing in the Bronx.

“We’re building the type of necessary and sustainable infrastructure for filmmakers of all ages and levels of experience here in the Bronx,” said Gregory Hernandez, co-founder and director of Development of Bronx 48.

Learn more about Bronx Film 48’s fundraising campaign by visiting bronxfilm48.com.